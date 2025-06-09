PSG's Dembele, Barca's Bonmati win Ballon d'Or awards in Paris

[Source: Reuters]

Ousmane Dembele was named the world’s best player of the season as he claimed the Ballon d’Or on a night of triumph for his Paris St Germain club, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, a serial trophy winner, claimed the women’s award this morning.

The 28-year-old France forward Dembele, who needed time and the guidance of PSG coach Luis Enrique to fulfill his potential as he inspired the capital club to their first Champions League title last season, became the sixth French player to lift the award and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.

He beat Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, with his PSG teammate Vitinha taking third place.

“What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG. I feel a bit of stress, it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional,” Dembele said on stage at a Paris ceremony where he was supported by several teammates, the others being in Marseille for the Ligue 1 clash against OM which they lost 1-0.



Ronaldinho presents the men’s Ballon d’Or award to Paris St Germain’s Ousmane Dembele [Source: Reuters]

“I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023. It’s an incredible family. The president Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me — he too is like a father — and all my teammates.

“We have practically won everything together. You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively,” he added, later bursting into tears when he thanked his mother who joined him on stage.

He also mentioned his first club Stade Rennais and the national team, vowing to win another World Cup next year with coach Didier Deschamps after their 2018 victory.

“A great evening for him and a very good thing for French football. Ous’ is someone who is very sensitive, he has had a difficult career with serious injuries but he has always kept things in perspective,” Deschamps said.

Dembele’s prize was one of several for PSG, who won the treble of Champions League, Ligue 1 and the French Cup last season as well as the UEFA Super Cup this year.

The French champions were named team of the season, Luis Enrique was voted best coach and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left for Manchester City in the close season, was recognised as top goalkeeper with the Yashin trophy.

“It’s the result of hard work, by everyone at the club,” PSG President Al-Khelaifi said. “We’ve got young players, and stars who work for the team. It’s a collective achievement.”

Spain’s Bonmati, the Champions League player of the season, won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time in a row, while England’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman was honoured as women’s coach of the year after leading her side to the European title.

“I’m amazed and proud because it’s a lot of hard work. I’m here for the third time in a row because of the teams I’ve been playing with,” the 27-year-old Bonmati said.

“We couldn’t win the Champions League this year but we went to the final and it’s football, it’s not always about winning or losing,” she added, with Barca having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in this year’s final of Europe’s elite club competition.

