Experienced Rewa lineup against Nadi

An experienced Rewa football side will line up against Nadi in the Digicel Premier League today.

Even though Patrick Joseph and Bruce Hughes are not available due to suspensions, Head Coach Rodicks Singh will have the likes of Kavaia Rawaqa, Peniame Drova and Tevita Waranivalu.

Also returning for Rewa today is Gabby Matanisiga while Setareki Hughes and Kishan Sami will also feature for the side.

It’s going to be a special moment as well for Rewa under 20 player Neemish Prasad as he will make his DPL debut for the Delta Tigers.

Rewa will take on Nadi at 3pm today Prince Charles Park.

Suva and Ba will also play at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

In another match today, Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor at 4:30pm.