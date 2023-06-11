Equal chance for Semifinal berth in Pool B

Rewa vs Tailevu Naitasiri.

The Digicel Fiji Fact 2023 enters the final day of pool games at HFC Bank Stadium today. All four teams in pool B have a shot at the two semifinal spots available.

The final round of pool matches today will decide which teams will qualify for the semifinals, as Pool B’s AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC comfortably sit on top of the table with 4 points.

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd Tailevu/Naitasiri have 2 points and play Extra Supermarket Labasa FC at 11 a.m. to decide their fate. A win for the Tagi Vonolagi-coached side against the Babasiga Lions today should see them create history.

On the other hand, Labasa FC have one point and will have support from fans, as a win for Labasa will place them on four points, awaiting results between Rewa FC and Esy Kool Airconditioning Nadi FC.

Delta Tigers Rewa FC needs a draw to qualify, while Nadi FC will try and turn the tables around.

A win for either team will book the semifinal spot in the match between Rewa FC and Nadi FC.

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC and Ba FC have booked the semifinal spots from Pool A; both teams won their first two pool matches. The Western neighbours will play at 3 p.m. to decide the winner and runner-up for Pool A this afternoon.

Labasa FC will play the Tagi Vonolagi side at 11 a.m. today, while Nadi FC takes on Rewa FC at 5 p.m. to decide their fate in the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023.