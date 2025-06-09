EPL on Sunday

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Five Extra Premier League games will be held this weekend.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that round 3 is set for Sunday, with Rewa, Nasinu, Nadroga, Nadi and Suva hosting games.

All games are set for a 3pm kickoff.

Rewa faces Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Nasinu hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbor.

At Lawaqa Park in Singatoka, Nadroga battles Labasa and Nadi meets Ba at Prince Charles Park.

Suva takes on Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium.

With early momentum beginning to shape the season, teams will be eager to secure valuable points and strengthen their position on the table.

