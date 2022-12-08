Enrique delays decision on future with Spain

Luis Enrique [Source: The Mirror]

Luis Enrique hinted he could yet stay on as Spain coach despite their FIFA World Cup exit.

Enrique believes it is not the right time to discuss his future after Spain slumped to a shock World Cup exit against Morocco.

He says he could yet stay on as La Roja’s head coach.

However, the former Barcelona boss says he will take time to consider his future, adding he is happy with the support he has received from the Spanish Football Federation.

Spain arrived in Qatar as one of the tournament favorites but suffered a second consecutive last-16 elimination via a penalty shoot-out.

[Source: FIFA]