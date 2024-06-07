England name attacking squad as Maguire, Grealish miss out

England's Harry Maguire during training [Source: Reuters]

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish were the high-profile omissions as England manager Gareth Southgate named a European Championship squad on Thursday packed with attacking talent but short of defensive experience.

Jude Bellingham, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Phil Foden, who had a breakout season with Manchester City, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka headline a powerful group of forwards.

Injuries impacted the selections in defence with Manchester United’s Maguire, who has 63 caps, the highest-profile player Southgate left out.

The 31-year-old Maguire said he was “devastated” to be left out of the squad.

Maguire’s fellow United defender Luke Shaw did make the squad despite ongoing injury issues.

Manchester City’s Grealish, who has made 36 international appearances, was also omitted along with James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah.

Crystal Palace contribute the most players to the squad, keeper Dean Henderson, defender Marc Guehi, midfielder Adam Wharton and forward Eberechi Eze.

Guehi, Wharton and Eze are among the dozen players without major tournament experience, along with Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins