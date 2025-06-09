Dunn signs with Bula FC

[file photo]

National representative Thomas Dunn has signed with local professional football club Bula FC, ahead of the inaugural Oceania Football Federation Pro League set to kick off next year.

Dunn, who comes from Togoru Settlement in Navua, has climbed steadily through Fiji’s football ranks after first picking up the sport as a schoolboy at Vashist Muni Primary School.

What started out as a casual after-school hobby quickly grew into something much bigger, as his talent became increasingly evident.

By Form 5, his potential had already attracted attention. In 2019, Navua FC called him into their senior squad, not long after he had represented Fiji at the U17 level.

Since then, Dunn has built an impressive football résumé—donning national colors for Fiji at U17, U20, U23, and ultimately the senior national team.

He also spent a stint in New Zealand with Eastern Suburbs, gaining valuable international exposure and experience.

