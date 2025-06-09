Dunn finds positives despite stalemate with South Island United

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC midfielder Thomas Dunn has urged his side to build on the positives after a hard-fought outing that saw him named OFC Pro League Player of the Match.

Dunn was instrumental defensively, covering significant ground and helping shut down South Island United’s attacking channels during a tightly contested encounter.

While the performance earned individual recognition, the midfielder admitted the team had hoped for more.

“First of all, I’d like to thank them a lot for the game today, giving us the strength. I’m a bit disappointed with the results, but no excuses. We will work on our next upcoming matches and be better.”

Despite frustration at not finding the breakthrough, Dunn highlighted the defensive effort as a foundation to build on.

“Lots of positives. I think from now it’s moving forward. This game’s done. We’ll go back with the coaches, they’ll help us work on our mistakes.”

He added that the squad remains focused on growth and improvement heading into the next round.

“Come the next round, we’ll be better.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United in their next game on the 15th of this month.

