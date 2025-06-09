Draws out for IDC 2025

Draws are out for the FMF Inter District Championship which starts from next week.

The most exciting draw sees hosts Ba placed in group B Alongside Extra Premier League champions Rewa, with Navua, and the Nadroga Stallions.

This sets up an exciting encounter to witness as the former Rewa coach Rodeck Singh is now leading Ba.

Group A features defending champions Labasa, Western Giants Lautoka, Capital City side Suva, and the recently qualified Nadi.

In the Senior Division, Group A will see Lami, Taveuni, and Nadogo, while Group B will see Rakiraki, Savusavu, and Dreketi.

The Premier Division consists of Nasinu, Tavua, Tailevu Naitasiri and Seaqaqa all competing in a round robin format.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts from next Tuesday in Ba.

You can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

