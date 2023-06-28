Draw enough for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

A draw today against Papua New Guinea is even good enough for the Digicel Young Kulas to make the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship quarterfinals.

Both Fiji and Papua New Guinea lost to New Zealand, however, the national side has a better goal difference after going down 3-0 in its first match while PNG was thumped 11-0.

Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua says they have some injury concerns but the side can manage today.

She adds PNG can’t be taken lightly.

“Put a nice game plan and you know to win at home for the fans of course, so they played last game 11-0 (PNG) but if you watching the game you know that they have a few key players in the team so we’re not letting our guards down, we’re going to approach the game very cautiously to make sure we don’t make a mistake and concede goals.”

Our Fiji U19 will play PNG at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

