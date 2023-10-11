Drama as Labasa keeps hopes alive

Extra Supermarket Labasa's coach, Intiaz Khan [nearest to camera], staged a walkout during their match against Tailevu Naitasiri

A dramatic turn of events unfolded when Extra Supermarket Labasa’s coach, Intiaz Khan, staged a walkout during their match against Tailevu Naitasiri, ultimately resulting in a 3-2 victory for Labasa at the Courts Inter District Championship.

At halftime, Khan engaged in a disagreement with team officials, leading to his abrupt exit from the game. Khan, who had taken over as coach just last month, cited that he couldn’t continue working under certain circumstances.

Labasa was leading 1-0 at the time through a goal scored by Rusiate Doidoi. In the second half, Tailevu Naitasiri made a comeback as Martin Nasova leveled the scores. However, Labasa regained their composure and secured two quick goals from Ilaisa Nayasi and Ilisoni Lolaivalu, putting them ahead at 3-1.

Although Prashant Chand managed to narrow the scoreline to 3-2, Labasa held on to secure the win.

Labasa’s quest for advancement continues as they face Ba tomorrow, where a victory is crucial. Unfortunately, Tailevu Naitasiri is now out of the tournament, even though they have one more game to play, which is against Lautoka tomorrow.