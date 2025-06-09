Down to business in Schools football championship

Suva Muslim College and Vunimono High School under 19 sides are through to the semifinals of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship currently underway in Ba.

Suva Muslim defeated Shree Gurunanak Khalsa College 10-9 after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

This is after their quarter-final clash ended 2-2 at full-time, setting the stage for a dramatic finis.

Article continues after advertisement

In another quarterfinal, Vunimono High School beat All Saints Secondary School 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Looking at the girls quarterfinals, Tavua College battle past Duavata Secondary School 3-2 to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Ba Sanatan College Girls beat Korovuto College 2-1 and Xavier College Girls edge past Waiqele College 1-0 and Seaqaqa Central was victorious over Vunimoli Islamia 2-1.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.