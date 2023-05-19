District reps shine at Muslim IDC

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

The participation of many district reps have lifted the competition at the Digicel Tebara Halal Meats IDC at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There’s no Digicel Fiji Premier League games this weekend and many reps are turning out for their respective teams at the Muslim IDC.

Last night the Nadi and Lautoka match lived up to expectations with DFPL representatives strutting their stuff.

Nadi defeated Lautoka 5-2.

Defending champions Maigania have the likes of Ato Yankson and Afraz Ali while Lautoka have the services of Abu Zahid, Zainal Hussein, Zibraz Sahib and Edward Justin.

The sugar city teams also have Nigerian, Orman Omede, as a guest player.

William Valentine, Zainal Ali and Mohammed Khan are featuring for Nadi.

Looking at some results, Navua drew 1-all with Valelevu, Maigania beat Cuvu 1-0, Varavu lost 1-0 to Ba, Sabeto thrashed Tavua 5-0, Drasa pip Bemana 3-2, Ba and Rewa played to a 1-all draw while Nasinu and Varavu drew 1-1.

You can catch the live commentaries of the semi-finals and final of the Muslim IDC on Mirchi FM on Sunday.

The first semi-final starts at 9:30am and second semi at 10:45am while the final will kick off at 3:30pm.