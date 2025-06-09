Depleted T/Naitasiri FC prepares for playoff

Action between Tailevu Naitasiri and Seaqaqa first leg clash [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri is up challenging task this Sunday as they face Seaqaqa FC in the second leg of the Extra Senior League playoff final with a depleted squad.

The winner of the two-leg playoff will earn a spot in the Premier Division next season, replacing Tavua.

The Viti Levu champions, who hold a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg, will be without several key players at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Defender Mohammed Rasasa is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg, while midfielders Rajneel Prasad and Prashant Kumar are unavailable due to commitments with the Fiji National Futsal Team.

The absences are expected to test the team’s depth and tactical flexibility.

Tailevu Naitasiri is expected to adopt a more conservative strategy, focusing on defensive discipline while relying on 16-year-old forward Jason Dau’s sharpness on the counterattack.

The match kicks off at 12.30 pm at Subrail Park, Labasa.

