Denmark Score late winner to mark world cup return

Amalie Vangsgaard scored a late winner as Denmark marked their return from a 16-year Fifa Women’s World Cup absence with a 1-0 win over China.

The substitute, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, headed home Pernille Harder’s corner in the 90th minute in Perth, Australia.

There were doubts over whether the goal would stand but VAR officials decided that Danish defender Rikke Sevecke had not interfered with China’s goalkeeper Xu Huan as the ball hit the back of the net.

The result moves Denmark to the top of Group D, level on points and goal difference with England, who secured a 1-0 win over Haiti earlier on Saturday.