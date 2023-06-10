Defending champions bow out

The Ba players celebrate after beating Suva in the final pool match of day 2.

Rooster Chicken Ba FC scored two goals in the last five minutes of the match against defending champions Suva to send them packing with a 2-1 win in Digicel Fji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Container Haulage PTE Ltd., Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva FC played tiki-taka football for most of the first half, denying Rooster Chicken Ba possession in the final match of Digicel Fiji Fact Day 2.

Suva’s possession game frustrated the Men in Black, who gave away a foul inside the 18-yard box.

Dave Radrigai scored from the penalty spot to give Suva FC a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half of the match started with the Imdad Ali-coached side taking a quick counter-attack approach.

Suva’s captain Samuela Drudru was given the marching orders for an off-the-ball incident after teammate Ramzaan Khan was fouled by Faazil Ali of Ba.

Etonia Dogolau’s effort from outside caught Suva stopper Emori Ragata off guard for the equalizer.

Ba were awarded a penalty in the additional time of the second half.

Ratu Anare sent the keeper the wrong way to score and make it two out of two for the Men in Black.

Ba FC and Lautoka FC have booked their spots in the semi-finals from Pool A.

The Suva side plays their last pool match against Navua FC at 1 pm tomorrow, while Lautoka FC and Ba FC will clash for the top spot in Pool A.