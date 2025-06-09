Dayal’s Sawmillers backs long-term football growth

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Dayal’s Sawmillers has strengthened its commitment to Fijian football with a new five-year sponsorship agreement for the National Club Championship, a move set to boost grassroots development and enhance the pathway for local talent.

The company, which has been a long-time supporter of football through its association with Ba FC, states that the partnership is about giving back to the sport and helping players advance to higher levels of competition.

Dayal’s Sawmillers Managing Director and Ba Football Club President Praneel Dayal said the company’s passion for football continues to drive its investment in the game.

“Soccer is a very passionate sport for us. We’ve been investing heavily in football, and we want to see grassroots players from around the districts come up, play at the district level, and enhance their capabilities on the field.”

He said the company’s decision to back the Fiji Football Association with a multi-year deal reflects confidence in the direction local football is heading.

“As announced by the CEO, we’ll be signing a five-year deal in January. This is definitely a boost for Fiji soccer, and as a Ba fan and a die-hard supporter, I’m proud to see us contributing to the future of the game.”

Dayal added that the partnership will not only sustain the competition but also inspire players across the country to dream bigger.

