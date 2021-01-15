CvC venue confirmed

Suva and Labasa will have to square off at a neutral venue to determine who will be the winner of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series.

This comes as the Fiji Football Association announced today that the series will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The two-leg series was planned for the ANZ Stadium and Subrail Park respectively.

However, ANZ Stadium is undergoing renovations, while Subrail Park sustained damages during Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The first leg will be played on the 29th of this month at 6pm while the second leg is scheduled on the 31st at 3pm.

The away goal rule will also be applied in this series.