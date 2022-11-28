Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Croatia's Lovro Majer scores their fourth goal. [Source: Reuters]

Alphonso Davies netted Canada’s first goal at a men’s World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.

After Davies had scored with a bullet header just over a minute into play, Croatia showed their class with Kramaric levelling in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja putting the 2018 finalists ahead just before the break.

Croatia got two more after the break, with Kramaric getting his second in the 70th minute and Lovro Majer scoring in stoppage time.

Article continues after advertisement

Croatia join Morocco at the top of the Group F standings on four points and now need only a draw in their final game against Belgium to progress. Canada, in the World Cup for just the second time, are bottom of the table and still looking for their first ever win.