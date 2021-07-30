Home

Football

COVID-19 fears for Euro 2020

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 2, 2021 10:00 am
increasing concern over the EURO 2020 games becoming a super-spreader event [Source: Al Jazeera]

There is an increasing concern over the EURO 2020 games becoming a super-spreader event as the Delta variant of coronavirus fuels a rise in infections around Europe.

With the championship heading towards its conclusion, there is an even larger crowds flocking to final rounds of matches.

However, there are particular concerns about upcoming games in London and Saint Petersburg, two cities particularly affected by the Delta variant.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow’s quarterfinal between Spain and Switzerland will go ahead in Saint Petersburg, despite Russia dealing with a surge in virus cases and record daily deaths.

Both semifinals and the final will be played in London, with more than 60,000 fans allowed to attend the games at Wembley.

Switzerland will face Spain at 4am while Belgium meets Italy at 7am tomorrow.

Two matches will be played on Sunday, between Czech Republic and Denmark at 4am, while Ukraine battles England at 7am.

You can watch all these matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: Sportstar]

