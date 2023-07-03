Chua impressed with goalkeeper Waqali

Digicel Fiji Football Under-19 Women’s coach, Angeline Chua has applauded their goalkeeper, Mereseini Waqali for her courageous performance in the quarter-final.

The side defeated New Caledonia 1-0 on Saturday

Waqali stood firm to defend their goal mouth in the 36th minute of play after a New Caledonian player was fouled in the box.

The Labasa player’s confidence in guarding her goal mouth destroyed the visitors’ dream of qualifying for the semis.

“For the goalkeeper, you know she saved the penalty for us, it was like a negative situation but she made it such a positive thing for us”

The national coach was overall impressed with her team’s performance.

However, she says the players still need to work on their stability while working with the ball.

The Young Kulas is set to face Samoa in the semi-final on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.