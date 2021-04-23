Football
Chelsea holds Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final leg 1
April 28, 2021 9:01 am
Christian Pulisic [left] scored for Chelsea while Karim Benzema
Chelsea produced a brilliant performance to hold Real Madrid 1-all in the first leg semi-final of the Champions League.
A crucial away goal has put Chelsea in a promising position as they set their sights on a final date against either Manchester City or Paris St-Germain in Istanbul on 30th May.
It was in the 14th minute when Christian Pulisic kept his cool to steer home a clever finish to give Chelsea a perfect start.
Real were on the ropes but danger man Karim Benzema, who had glanced the outside of an upright from long range, brought them back into the game with a brilliant equaliser, cushioning the ball with a header before sending an acrobatic volley beyond Edouard Mendy in the 29th minute.
Chelsea had the better of the second half but could not carve out the chance to score a potentially vital second.
The second leg will be played next Thursday at 7am.
The second semi-final will take place tomorrow at 7am between PSG and Manchester City.
[Source: BBC]