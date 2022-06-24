Changes to DPL fixtures

[File Photo]

Two changes have been made to the Digicel Premier League fixtures for this week.

The Labasa vs Nasinu match that was scheduled to be played at Subrail Park tomorrow has been shifted to Navua.

The two teams will now clash at 6pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

In another revised fixture, Nadroga will now play Navua next Thursday at 7pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The other matches remain unchanged with a double header at Churchill Park on Sunday starting with Ba taking on Rewa at 1pm and Lautoka battles Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.