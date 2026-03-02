Bula FC hold South Island to stalemate

[Source: OFC Media]

Extra Bula FC have battled to a tense 0–0 draw against South Island United in their OFC Pro League Round One catch-up fixture at the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne.

The Fijian side were forced to absorb long spells of pressure, with South Island United dominating possession and territory for much of the contest.

However, a resilient defensive display and a standout performance from young goalkeeper Matthew Foord ensured Bula FC left with a valuable point.

South Island’s early pressure nearly produced results when David Yoo struck the upright inside the opening 15 minutes. The New Zealand side continued to push forward, and in the 30th minute Adam Supyk was required to clear off his own goal line following a dangerous corner delivery.

Foord produced the save of the match in the 65th minute, tipping Ryan Feutz’s curling free kick over the bar to preserve the deadlock.

Bula FC struggled to gain momentum in the first half, with their best opportunity arriving just before halftime when Kaile Auvray slipped a pass through to 16-year-old Maikah Dau, who scooped his effort over the bar from a promising position.

In the second half, Bula FC looked more threatening on the counter. Supyk delivered a powerful cross that forced Steven Van Dijk into a parry, but Thomas Dunn was unable to convert the rebound.

The visitors almost snatched victory in injury time when Kaile Auvray tested Van Dijk with a sharp effort, but the South Island goalkeeper produced a reflex save to deny a late winner.

The result sees South Island United climb above Vanuatu United into fourth place on the table, while Bula FC remain seventh, level on points with Tahiti United.

