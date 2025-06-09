Bula FC focused on development and exposure this season

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvary is urging fans and supporters to be patient as the team prepares to kick off its OFC Pro League campaign next month.

As Fiji’s first-ever professional football club competing in the region’s first professional league, Auvary says expectations must be managed, noting that immediate results should not be expected.

He emphasized that building a competitive team will take time, especially with several more established and experienced clubs taking part in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a working progress, they’ll have to be patient, because we cannot just create a team from scratch like this and be expected to shinning two or three months after. But we are going to do our best, the players and the staff, and we’re going to try represent Fiji as best as we can”

Auvary explained that the club is focused on development and gaining valuable exposure during its inaugural season, rather than chasing short-term success.

He has called on supporters to continue backing the team through both positive and challenging moments.

He added that the club’s long-term vision is to be fully competitive within the next three years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.