Boys in Black victorious over Labasa in Youth League

Ba football coach Timoci Seru has issued a stern reminder to his players after their win against Labasa in the Vodafone Youth League.

The Boys in Black had to work hard to claim a close 4-3 win against the Northerners in the Under19 playoffs today at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Happy with the win, Seru has reminded the players to stick to their own style of play.

“We just wanted the win so I just asked the boys to shout passes, call from the back and try to finish and I asked them no individual play, it’s a team work we’ll try to go for the three points and the win and we managed to do that.”

Seru says Labasa has exposed areas of weakness in their backline that they will need to strengthen.

Ba takes on Rewa tomorrow at 11am at the academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The winner will take the 2020 U19 National League title.

Meanwhile, Suva and Labasa will kick-off the season with the Champion vs Champion series next Friday and Sunday.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.