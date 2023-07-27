BOG pools drawn

The Rooster Chicken/ Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants 2023 pools have been drawn.

The defending champions Labasa has been drawn in Pool B with Rewa, Suva, and Ba.

Hosts Nadi is been drawn in Pool A with Fiji Fact champions Lautoka, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

The pool games are set to kick off from the 11th to the 13th of next month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The semi-finals and final will be played on the 19th and 20th of August.