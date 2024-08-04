Blues reign in BOG

In a thrilling final of the 2024 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream tournament, Lautoka emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Nadi, claiming the coveted trophy.

The match was a tough battle, with both teams locked in a stalemate at halftime.

The deadlock was broken in the 66th minute when Saula Waqa scored from the penalty spot after being fouled inside the box.

Lautoka’s lead was doubled in the 80th minute when Sairusi Nalaubu netted a goal, thanks to a perfectly placed through ball from Epeli Leiroti.

Despite Nadi having defeated Lautoka in the pool game, Lautoka had the final say in the tournament, securing the win and taking the trophy back to the Sugar City.