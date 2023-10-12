Birthday boy nets brace for Lautoka

Birthday boy Saula Waqa on attack for Lautoka against Tailevu Naitasiri

Birthday boy Saula Waqa shone with a double, helping Tigers Lautoka secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Court Inter District Championship.

Waqa’s two goals, combined with Aporosa Yada’s strike, allowed Lautoka to draw 3-3 with the already eliminated Tailevu Naitasiri.

Tailevu Naitasiri found the net through Samuela Navasa, who scored twice, and a goal from Francis Catarogo.

Lautoka dominated the early stages, taking a 2-0 lead, but Navasa leveled the game with his two first-half goals.

Waqa, celebrating his 28th birthday, regained the lead for Lautoka.

However, Catarogo ensured that the Sky Blues didn’t leave the tournament empty-handed.

With five points, Lautoka will await the outcome of the Ba-Labasa game to determine whether they finish as winners or runners-up.