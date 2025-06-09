Big win for Fiji futsal against Tuvalu

Source: OFC

Hosts Fiji secured their second 3 points of the tournament after beating Tuvalu 4 – 1 at the OFC Futsal Men’s Cup 2025 in Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

The breakthrough for Fiji came from a clever free kick by Bruce Hughes, which chipped over the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Fiji maintained its momentum, with Ramzan Khan and Merril Nand relentlessly pushing forward.

Nand’s persistence paid off with a close-range strike, followed by a penalty from Filipe Baravilala, giving Fiji a 3-0 lead at halftime.

After the break, Ramzan Khan extended the lead, but Tuvalu continued to battle hard.

Their persistent pressure on the counter-attack finally paid off when Aloesi Nukualofa fired a shot from the right wing to score Tuvalu’s first goal.

Despite Tuvalu’s ongoing efforts to break through the Fijian defense, the hosts held firm to secure the victory.

Fiji will now face New Zealand tomorrow at 7pm.

