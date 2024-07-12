Bielsa owns Uruguay's Copa America exit

[Source: Copa America/ Twitter]

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said his side had more talent in their ranks than Colombia and therefore he should be the one taking responsibility for Copa America’s semi-final defeat.

Jefferson Lerma scored the winner as 10-man Colombia claimed a 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to progress to Sunday’s final.

Uruguay, 15-times champions, had been one of the pre-tournament favourites and beat hosts United States and five-time World Cup champions Brazil en route to the last four.

Article continues after advertisement

Uruguay had a number of chances to score in the first half but struggled to create opportunities after Colombia’s Daniel Munoz was sent off just before halftime.

After the match, Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans in the stands, and governing body CONMEBOL has opened an investigation into the incident.

Uruguay next face Canada in the third-place playoff match on Saturday.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will be played on Monday at 12pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBCSports.