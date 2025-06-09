Belgium hold off gallant Welsh fightback

[Source: Reuters]

Kevin De Bruyne came to Belgium’s rescue with a winner two minutes from time as they scraped a 4-3 home victory over Wales in their World Cup qualifier after seeing their early lead evaporate as the visitors launched an unlikely fightback.

Belgium had been 3-0 up inside the first half hour, but Wales battled back to level the game before the Belgian talisman handed his side a potentially precious win in the Group J qualifiers for the 2026 finals in North America.

It was a controversy-filled encounter with two penalties and several lengthy interventions by VAR.

Belgium’s record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku got things going with a 15th minute penalty, followed by goals in the 19th minute for captain Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku in the 27th minute.

Wales pulled a goal back from a Harry Wilson spotkick on the stroke of halftime and then turned the game around with second half strikes from Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson.

De Bruyne, however, brought the home team much relief with a back post finish in the 88th minute as he ghosted in unmarked to get onto the end of a Tielemans long cross from the other side of the field.

It was De Bruyne who got things going early on with a point-blank strike that struck Johnson on the arm and, after a lengthy VAR check, led to Belgium taking the lead as Lukaku slotted home his 89th goal for Belgium.

Four minutes later, a sweeping move from the right flank to the left was started when De Bruyne stole away possession and quickly led to the second home goal, finished by Tielemans slamming home a square pass from Maxim De Cuyper.

