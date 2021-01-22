Babasiga Lions out to defend title

The Labasa football team will be all out to retain the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series.

The defending champions won the first series in 1992 when they defeated Ba 1-nil in the second leg while the first match ended in a draw.

The two sides met again last year where the Reds managed to beat Ba 2-1 in the second leg while the first leg ended in a nil-all draw.

The Babasiga Lions beat the Men in Black again in 2007 and prevented Ba from winning the title 15 years in a row

They’ll have a chance to win again on Friday when they face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park at 5pm.

The second match will be on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.