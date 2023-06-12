Average outing by Rewa says coach

AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa football coach Rodeck Singh rated his players’ performances in the Digicel Fiji FACT pool as average.

He says they’ll need to improve at training in these next few days before taking on Ba in the semi-final on Saturday.

Rewa’s 1-all draw against Nadi yesterday propelled them to the top four.

Singh says the team didn’t perform to expectations but they can do better.

“Lucky we needed a draw just to qualify, if it wasn’t for the draw we would’ve been struggling again and we will look at these things, the takeaways is that we can play good football, we’re known to be playing good football but it’s just not happening currently.”



Rewa football coach Rodeck Singh

Singh believes Rooster Chicken Ba is a good team and it’ll be a good battle in the semis.

Rewa faces Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4pm on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Labasa takes on Lautoka at 2pm,.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

The final will be held on Sunday at 3pm.