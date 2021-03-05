ATK Mohun Bagan books a spot in ISL final

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 10, 2021 5:30 am

Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan has beaten NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the second semifinal of the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium today.

With this win, the Mariners have set up a mouth-watering blockbuster title clash against rivals and League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in the finals.

David Williams continued his form in the playoffs opening the account in the 38th minute to score the first goal of the match.

Manvir Singh added another in the 68th to increase the Mariners’ lead.

NorthEast United’s Suhair Vadakkepeedika pulled a goal back for the Highlanders in the 74th.

The result also means that Bagan has qualified for the AFC Cup Group Stages after finishing second in the league and qualifying for the final.

Their opponents in the final, Mumbai City FC, have sealed the Asian Champions League spot.

