Arsenal crowned Emirates Cup champions

Arsenal are warming up into the 2023/24 season in style after being crowned the Emirates Cup champions.

The Gunners secured the trophy after stunning French side Monaco 5-4 in penalties at the Emirates Stadium after both sides were locked at 1-all until the final whistle.

Yussuf Fofana opened the scoring for Monaco in the 31st minute, but Edward Nketiah restored parity for Arsenal just before halftime.

The regular time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout. Arsenal’s players showed great composure and scored all their penalties, with Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Fábio Vieira, and Gabriel Magalhães finding the back of the net.

For Monaco, Kayo Enrique, Yussuf Fofana, Krépin Diatta, and Kevin Volland successfully converted their penalties, while Takumi Minamino missed his.

The final score was 1-1 after regular time, and Arsenal claimed the victory in the penalty shootout with a score of 5-4.