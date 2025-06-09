Arsenal stun Bayern Munich to seize Champions League top spot

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich for the first time in a decade to maintain their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with a 3-1 home win sending Mikel Arteta’s side clear at the top of the group on Thursday.

Jurrien Timber headed Arsenal in front from a corner after 22 minutes only for teenager Lennart Karl to equalise for the six-time European champions before halftime.

Arsenal dominated the second half though and displayed their enviable squad depth as substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scored the goals to make it five wins from five.

Article continues after advertisement

It proved a quiet return to north London for prolific Bayern striker Harry Kane as his side suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

With Inter Milan losing, Arsenal are now the only team in the competition with a maximum 15 points and look all but assured of a place in the last 16.

“We went man to man with them in the second half and I thought tonight we were outstanding,” Declan Rice, who covered every blade of grass in midfield, said.

“The manager is so happy. It was a special European night.”

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League and Bundesliga respectively and boasting flawless records after four games in the Champions League, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been Europe’s stand-out teams this season.

The sides met in the quarter-finals two years ago with Bayern edging it, but Arsenal have reached another level since that clash and went into Wednesday’s game on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

While the 15th meeting between the clubs lacked jeopardy, given their strong positions in the group, bragging rights and psychological blows were up for grabs.

It was Arsenal who emerged with both, thanks to a statement win that will reverberate around Europe.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.