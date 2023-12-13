Arsenal finish successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

[Source: Reuters]

A much changed Arsenal were pegged back to draw 1-1 away at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League this morning as both sides concluded their Group B campaign, having already secured berths in the last-16.

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead three minutes before the break but the home side equalised five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen, who also struck the post in the first half.

The Gunners, who had already secured first place in the group, finished with 13 points from their six matches with PSV on nine, ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who drop down to the Europa League.

Nketiah’s first Champions League goal was teed up by a square pass from Reiss Nelson, whose run down the right and interchange of passes with Cedric opened up the home defence.

Vertessen, who hit the upright with a 19th-minute header from Jordan Teze’s cross, also scored off the woodwork after his curling effort hit both posts before going in. The Belgian had made a strong run down the field before being picked out by Ricardo Pepi in a swift attacking move by the hosts.