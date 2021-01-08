Home

Arsenal clinch victory in FA cup

| @BBCWorld
January 10, 2021 2:13 pm

The extra-time goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put defending FA champions Arsenal on track for its title defense.

The Gunners put up a strong performance to beat a stubborn Newcastle 2-nil in the FA Cup third round.

In-form Smith Rowe had an eventful evening after arriving as a second-half substitute, seeing a red card rightly rescinded before opening the scoring.

Article continues after advertisement

Aubameyang tapped in the second after a slick move cut Newcastle open.

The Gunners, who have won the FA Cup on a record 14 occasions, go into the fourth-round draw having being knocked out in the third round just once in the past 25 years.

