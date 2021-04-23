Home

Football

All English final in Champions League

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 10:00 am
Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City went out in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2017, followed by three losses at the quarter-final stage. [Source:BBC Sport]

It will be an all English final in the Champions League.

This follows Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Real Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal this morning.

Chelsea will now face Manchester City in the final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30.

Timo Werner headed in from almost on the goal-line in the 28th minute after Kai Havertz had lofted a finish on to the bar.

It set the platform for the second half of total Chelsea domination that was nevertheless laced with anxiety as the hosts missed chance after chance to put the game to bed.

It was Mason Mount who finally sealed Chelsea’s place in their first Champions League final since they won the competition in 2012 when he struck in the 85th minute.

[Source:BBC Sport]

