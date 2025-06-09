2025 National Club Championship promises exciting football

The 2025 National Club Championship is set to bring an exciting showcase of grassroots football across the country following its official launch and pool draws in Suva this morning.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said this year’s competition will feature strong pools in both the southern and northern divisions, with several top clubs expected to advance to the next stage.

“In the Southern Division we’ve got very, very strong pools, and hopefully we’ll see the two or three best teams qualify. In the North, we have Northpole and a team all the way from Taveuni, and we’re hoping the winner will join for the next round.”

He added that the venue for the final rounds has yet to be confirmed, as several logistical factors are still being considered.

Yusuf also acknowledged the support of sponsors who continue to back grassroots football in Fiji, highlighting their role in sustaining the growth of club-level competitions.

“We want to thank Daryl Sawmillers and Mr. Pranil Dayal in particular for their generous contribution and belief in the development of grassroots football at club level.”

He encouraged fans to come out and support their local teams, promising an exciting tournament that celebrates community football and emerging talent across Fiji.

