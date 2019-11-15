16 lautoka players leave our shores for OFC Champions League

Sixteen Lautoka players left our shores this morning for the OFC Champions’ League group B matches to be played at Luganville Soccer City in Santo, Vanuatu.

Two New Zealand based players will join the team in Vanuatu.

The two players are 25-year-old former New Zealand under 17, Auckland City and Waitakere United goalkeeper Liam Anderson together with Waitakere United defender Jack Caunter.

Cautner featured for Lautoka in the last Pacific Cup three months ago.

Lautoka will play Malampa Revivors in their first pool match this Saturday in Vanuatu.

Lautoka traveling squad to Vanuatu:

Liam Anderson (GK), Jack Caunter, Zibraaz Sahib, Mohammed Shazil Ali, Poasa Bainivalu, Dave Radrigai, Edward Aaron, Edward Justin, Navneel Nand, Alex Saniel, Muni Shivam Naidu, Shameel Rao, Sekove Finau, Merrill Nand, Arami Manumanubai, Jason Thomas, Joela Biuvanua (GK), Tevita Rabakewa.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Premier Leaguer this weekend, Nasinu will take on Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Rewa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Navua host Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will be played at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.

[Source: Fiji Football]