Flying Fijians to host England in England

Fiji Rugby has been given approval to move its Nations Championship Test against England to a neutral venue in England, after the match was originally scheduled to be played in South Africa.

The July 11 test, which is officially a Fiji home fixture in the inaugural Nations Championship, was initially planned to be staged in South Africa before England travelled on to Argentina for their final July match.

However, the Fiji Rugby Union is understood to have requested permission from organizers to switch the fixture to England in order to maximize revenue from gate takings.

World Rugby, the Six Nations, and SANZAAR have all approved the change, on the condition that the match is not played at Twickenham for competition integrity reasons.

Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium has emerged as the preferred venue, although negotiations are ongoing and contracts have yet to be signed.

The Guardian notes that the move has been sanctioned due to a lack of suitable venues in Fiji and as part of a wider effort to support the financial sustainability of smaller rugby unions.

Major venues such as Wembley, Emirates Stadium, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are unavailable in July, leaving Everton’s 53,000-seat stadium as the leading option.

If confirmed, the match would be a rare England Test away from Twickenham and a significant commercial opportunity for Fiji Rugby.

The venues for Fiji’s other Nations Championship home fixtures against Wales and Scotland are yet to be announced.

