Fijiana XV World Cup campaign to inspire a Nation

The Vodafone Fijiana XV is not just competing on the world stage; they are using their Rugby World Cup campaign to ignite passion for the women’s game back in Fiji.

According to veteran hooker Bitila Tawake, the hype and interest surrounding women’s rugby have grown significantly since the last World Cup.

She says the team’s presence in a global tournament is a powerful statement for a Pacific Island nation, and the increased exposure from a host nation like England is inspiring.

“It builds more competition, like they have it here for the premiership. So promoting the game here, it also impacts other places around the world. And we just hope it gets bigger.”

Tawake adds that she hopes their performance will encourage a new generation of girls to embrace the sport and build a stronger, more competitive league in Fiji.

Fijiana takes on Canada at 4.30am tomorrow at York Community Stadium in London.

