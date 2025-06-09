Fijian Drua to send side to Ovalau as part of pre-season

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Fijian Drua will be sending a small group to Ovalau, forming a key part of the club’s pre-season schedule.

While the initial plan was for the full squad to travel, logistical challenges, particularly with Flying Fijians currently away on Test duties, meant only a portion of the wider group could be included.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the Ovalau trip mirrors last year’s successful Kadavu pre-season, even if the numbers are smaller this time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, it was a shame. We would have liked everyone to go there. It was obviously something similar to what we did with Kadavu, but trying to get there with the Flying Fijians away is obviously a little bit tough.”

Jackson added that the Drua still have a strong block of preparation ahead, including key hit-outs before the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“So we’re excited for what we’ve got pre-season, coming up with obviously a big game against the provincial team. Which will be sort of more of our movement this year around that.”

More players will join the squad as they return from national team duties and off-season programmes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.