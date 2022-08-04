Fiji Women rule in Chess Olympiad

[Photo: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Fiji’s chess team has registered more points in the 44th World Chess Olympiad after the Women’s side beat Myanmar and drew with Japan.

Myanmar was completely outplayed after Board 1 Women’s FIDE Master Kieran Lyons wiped out San San in a fast-paced game, Board 2 Aarti Sewak defeated Zabu Hla and Board 3 Cydel Kabrina Terubea won against Amarawatti Min.

Board 4 Tanvi Radha Prasad calculated well to draw with Myanmar’s strongest player, Womens FIDE Master Khine Hlyan Nan to win the match for Fiji 3.5 – 0.5.

Article continues after advertisement

Open team captain Goru Arvind says the women’s team routed Myanmar within 2 hours under elaborate coaching from their captain Ryan Joshua Lyons.

He says Fiji’s national team is a mix of raw and natural talent, and exposure to international competition at this level is really important for long-term development of the players.

Other notable games for Team Fiji include Prashant Sarup registering a draw with higher-ranked Candidate Master Jake Darmanin of Malta, Kieran Lyons beating Murad Fatema Alzahraa Ahmad of Syria and 15-year old Tanvi Radha Prasad of Jai Narayan College drawing with Naya Bofroud of Syria.

Arvind says they are also pleased with Olympiad debutante Rudr Ravi Prasad who is showing consistency at the age of 16.

He adds Prasad is playing very solid chess and his opponents are finding it hard to break through his defense.

Rudr Ravi Prasad drew with higher ranked Duncan Vella of Malta and Santo Waldyr Espirito of Sao Tome and Principe alongside a convincing victory over Mujahid Bin Yazeed of Maldives.

Against Japan, Women’s Board 3 Cydel Kabrina Terubea defeated Yuki Misawa and Board 4 Tanvi Radha Prasad beat Yuki Arai to draw the match for Fiji 2 – 2.