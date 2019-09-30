Fiji to start LA 7s preparations today

It will be back to business for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side today just three days after winning the Sydney 7s title.

National Head Coach Gareth Baber says the national team management will focus on logistics for the Los Angeles 7s in the next few days.

“Well it’s LA next so we obviously send them home to their families it’s important they reconnect with their families and then we’ll bring them back to camp on Thursday and Friday check on medicals see if there’s anything we have to investigate we got some biometrics to do for visa stuff which we have to do as well and this week is recover week then two weeks of prep into LA”.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play France, Argentina and invitational team Korea at the LA 7s next month.

The top teams from each pool will make the top eight meaning there will be quarterfinals at the Los Angeles tournament unlike the Hamilton and Sydney legs where the pool winner progress directly to the semifinal.

Fiji is fifth on the World Series standings with 53 points.

New Zealand is leading with 76 points and South Africa is second with 68 points.

France is third with 56 followed by England with 54 points.

The LA 7s will be held from the 29th of this month the 2nd of next month.