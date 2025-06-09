Fiji strengthens ties with Melbourne Storm

A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, and Melbourne Storm’s CEO Justin Rodski has paved the way for a deeper and more sustainable partnership between Fiji and the NRL powerhouse.

The discussions, which also included Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, Ajay Bhai Amrit, focused on enhancing regional collaboration through sport.

The proposed partnership aims to include community development, youth engagement, and cultural exchange.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasad commended Melbourne Storm for its active promotion of Fiji through its existing partnership with Fiji Airways.

He says the collaboration is a key step in strengthening the “Vuvale Partnership” between Fiji and Australia, which is based on shared values and mutual support.

Rodski welcomed the discussions and expressed interest in extending the club’s partnership with Fiji Airways beyond its current term, acknowledging its alignment with the Storm’s values and its commitment to the Pacific region.

The meeting took place while Prasad was in Australia to deliver the keynote address at the Oceania Institute’s Inaugural Oceania Oration at the University of Melbourne.

