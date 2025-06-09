Fiji Schoolboys U18 gelling ahead of tour

Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 head coach Peniona Ranitu says the team is beginning to find its rhythm as preparations continue for their tour of Australia.

Unlike last year, when the majority of the squad was drawn from Deans champions Queen Victoria School, this year’s selection followed a wider talent identification program, stretching from sub-zonal competitions all the way to the Deans Final.

Ranitu said the challenge has been to mold players from different schools into a single cohesive unit.

“The key component of our camp was to get the boys to come together, to play for each other, to understand how their teammates play, and to build a common pattern.”

The coach added that the process has been aided by technical support from the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fiji Secondary Schools body, ensuring the young players receive the best guidance.

The side will take on the Australian Schoolboys on the 4th of next month.

