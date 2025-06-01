Fiji FACT semifinal race heats up

Day Two of the 2025 BIC Fiji FACT brought gripping encounters to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, tightening the race for semifinal spots.

Defending champions Lautoka proved their dominance with a 2-0 win over Ba, leaving the Men in Black without a point after two matches and out of contention.

Suva bounced back from their opening draw, defeating Nadroga FC 2-0. Winger Joe Moses scored both goals, but Nadroga remains winless.

Labasa earned a valuable 1-0 win over Nadi, courtesy of a composed second-half finish by Rusiate Doidoi.

In the final clash, Navua and Rewa played out a tense 1-1 draw, keeping both within touching distance of the semifinals.

In group Group A, three teams are still in contention with Rewa and Lautoka sitting on 4 points each and Navua on 2.

In Group B, Suva and Labasa have 4 points each while Nadi and Nadroga have 1 point each.

With only one round left in the group stages everything is on the line.

Labasa will meet Nadroga at 11am, Lautoka will play Rewa at 1pm, Navua vs Ba 3pm and Suva will play Nadi at 5pm.

Catch the live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.

